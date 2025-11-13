How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica: Live streams as Reggae Boyz look to move closer to 2026 World Cup

Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica as the Reggae Boyz look to move closer to the 2026 World Cup qualification, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica: Key information ► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 12am GMT (Friday) ► Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain ► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US) ► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

After four games and with two remaining, Jamaica find themselves top of Group B in CONCACAF qualifying for next summer's World Cup, but a surprise defeat to Curaçao has left them with work to do.

Curaçao are one point behind in second place and play bottom side Bermuda today before the return visit to Jamaica next week, which could be the crunch match for World Cup qualification from the group.

Victory here would mean Jamaica would likely only need a draw against Curaçao. Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, sit third in the group and could yet sneak into the World Cup, but would need all the other results to fall into place. It's a must-win, that's for sure.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Jamaica play Trinidad and Tobago online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica for FREE - Live stream

You can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica from anywhere

A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.

If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.

Black Friday Deal Save 74% Was $11.59 now $2.99 at this link

🥇 World's best VPN service

✅ Fast, secure, huge location list

➕ 3 months extra FREE

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica in the US

Fans in the US can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica on Paramount+.

Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica in the UK

Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica.

It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at midnight GMT as Thursday night turns to Friday morning.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America