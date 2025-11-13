How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica: Live streams as Reggae Boyz look to move closer to 2026 World Cup
It's hotting up in Group B – here's how to tune in
Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica as the Reggae Boyz look to move closer to the 2026 World Cup qualification, with all the TV and streaming information right here in this guide.
► Date: Thursday 13 November 2025
► Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 8pm ET / 12am GMT (Friday)
► Venue: Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain
► TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US)
► FREE stream: CONCACAF YouTube (select countries)
► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal
After four games and with two remaining, Jamaica find themselves top of Group B in CONCACAF qualifying for next summer's World Cup, but a surprise defeat to Curaçao has left them with work to do.
Curaçao are one point behind in second place and play bottom side Bermuda today before the return visit to Jamaica next week, which could be the crunch match for World Cup qualification from the group.
Victory here would mean Jamaica would likely only need a draw against Curaçao. Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, sit third in the group and could yet sneak into the World Cup, but would need all the other results to fall into place. It's a must-win, that's for sure.
Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Jamaica play Trinidad and Tobago online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica for FREE - Live stream
You can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica for free in a number of countries, with a free live stream on the CONCACAF YouTube channel.
Geo-restrictions: The stream is blocked in countries with broadcast deals, so it won't work in the USA, Central America and the Caribbean. In the UK and the rest of the world, it's totally open. A VPN will unblock your usual streams if you're abroad – more on that below.
Watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica from anywhere
A Virtual Private Network is a handy piece of software that alters your device's digital location, bypassing the geo-restrictions you get on YouTube and other streaming services.
If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world for its fast speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 3 months extra FREE
How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica in the US
Fans in the US can watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica on Paramount+.
Plans start from $7.99 per month. Kick-off is at 8pm ET.
How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica in the UK
Fans in the UK can tune into the free live stream on YouTube to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica.
It's a late one for UK fans – kick-off is at midnight GMT as Thursday night turns to Friday morning.
FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.