Hull City v Everton live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Hull City v Everton live stream, Saturday 8 January, 5.30pm GMT

Hull will be looking to cause an upset when they host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Rafael Benitez goes into this game under considerable pressure after a difficult recent spell. He was never the most popular appointment in the summer given his connections with Liverpool, and Everton's results of late have done little to improve his standing among the Goodison Park faithful.

Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 on December 6, but that remains their only victory in their last 12 Premier League outings. Not every result in that time has been bad, with Everton holding Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to draws. But the direction of travel is clear, with Benitez's men having now sunk to 15th in the table after a 3-2 loss to Brighton last weekend.

Everton are in need of a pick-me-up, and a run deep into the FA Cup would potentially make up for another underwhelming Premier League season. The Toffees have been knocked out in the third round in three of the last five campaigns and will be desperate to avoid that fate on Saturday.

A trip to the MKM Stadium will not be easy, though. Hull have not won any of their last four matches and are only four points above the Championship relegation zone, but they are the type of team who can pull results out of the bag - as demonstrated by a recent four-game winning streak.

Everton will have to make do without Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend for their trip to Humberside. Tom Davies, Fabian Delph and Jarrad Branthwaite could be involved, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to fitness is a huge boost to the under-fire Benitez, who is the current favourite in the Premier League sack race.

Hull will hope to have Lewie Coyle and Alfie Jones available for this tie, although neither player is likely to start after spells on the sidelines.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January, and UK viewers can watch live on BBC One. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

