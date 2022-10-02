Leeds United vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United vs Aston Villa live stream, Sunday 2 October, 4.30pm

Leeds will be looking for their first win in four matches when Aston Villa travel to Elland Road on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch’s side made a strong start to the season by taking seven points from the first nine available, but they have found things tougher going since then. Defeats by Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab) either side of a 1-1 draw with Everton (opens in new tab) mean Leeds (opens in new tab) head into the weekend in the bottom half of the table, although Marsch will not be too dissatisfied given the Whites were widely expected to get off to a slow start having lost their two best players in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha over the summer.

Defensive solidity deserted Leeds last time out, though, as they were thrashed 5-2 by Brentford in west London. Marsch’s men have not contested a match in the four weeks since then and have therefore had plenty of time to work together on the training pitch, notwithstanding the absence of several players during the international break.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) picked up a much-needed victory last time out to ease the pressure on Steven Gerrard. The ex-Rangers (opens in new tab) boss had started to come in for some criticism following a run of three defeats on the bounce, but a 1-1 draw with Manchester City (opens in new tab) followed by a 1-0 triumph over Southampton (opens in new tab) has lifted the mood at Villa Park ahead of the Premier League’s resumption this weekend.

Leeds will have to make do without Stuart Dallas and Rodrigo Moreno, but Patrick Bamford is in line to start up front after an injury-disrupted start to the campaign.

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Diego Carlos, Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara and Lucas Digne for their trip to Yorkshire. Ollie Watkins will again compete with Danny Ings for the lone striker role, with Gerrard likely to stick with the 4-3-2-1 formation.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 2 October and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

