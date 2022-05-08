Leicester City v Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Everton live stream, Sunday 8 May, 2pm BST

Everton will be looking to boost their survival hopes when they do battle with Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

The pressure was on Frank Lampard’s side when they took to the field seven days ago. Everton were five points adrift of safety when their game against Chelsea kicked off, and a 20th defeat of the season would have left them in a precarious position. Yet Richarlison’s goal early in the second half proved decisive, as Everton held on for a 1-0 win.

The job is not done yet, but the Toffees have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop. Lampard’s side are two points adrift of safety heading into the weekend, and they have a game in hand on Leeds and Burnley, the two other clubs involved in the battle to avoid demotion to the Championship.

Leicester will be seeking to bounce back from their Europa Conference League elimination on Thursday, as Brendan Rodgers’ charges went down 1-0 to Roma. The Foxes will now turn their attention back to the Premier League: a top-half finish is still well within reach, with one point separating Leicester, who have games in hand on most of the teams in the division, separating them from 10th spot at present.

Leicester remain without Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi, but the treatment room at the King Power Stadium is considerably less busy than it was a few months ago. Jamie Vardy could drop to the bench after starting Thursday’s meeting with Roma.

Everton will be unable to call upon the services of Ben Godfrey, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend as they seek to climb out of the drop zone. Richarlison is available after Lampard revealed he was taken off last weekend with nothing more serious than cramp, while Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes are both doubts.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 8 May. See below for international broadcast options.

