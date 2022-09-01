Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream, Thursday 1 September, 8pm

Manchester United will be seeking a third consecutive win in the Premier League when they take on Leicester on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag endured the worst possible start to his United (opens in new tab) career, losing back-to-back games against Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab) at the beginning of the campaign. But a 2-1 triumph over arch-rivals Liverpool (opens in new tab) helped to restore a degree of optimism at Old Trafford, before United ground out a 1-0 win against Southampton (opens in new tab) at the weekend.

It was not a vintage display from Ten Hag’s team, for whom Bruno Fernandes notched the winner in the second half. Southampton probably deserved a point on the balance of play, but United dug deep to leave St Mary’s with a clean sheet.

The mood was boosted further when the Red Devils completed the signing of Antony earlier this week. The Brazilian did not come cheap at £85.5m, but he was one of Ten Hag’s top targets this summer and the manager will be delighted to have got the deal over the line late in the window.

Leicester (opens in new tab) go into this game at the foot of the table following a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea (opens in new tab) at the weekend. The Foxes had an extra man for more than half of the match after Conor Gallagher’s red card in the first half, but they could not make that numerical advantage count. With just one point from the first 12 available, Brendan Rodgers is under pressure to turn things around.

United will have to make do without Brandon Williams, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellestri, while Anthony Martial is a doubt. Antony is not available for this match following his move, but Casemiro could make his first start for the club at the base of midfield. Ten Hag will be tempted to keep Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench after back-to-back wins with Marcus Rashford up front.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, while James Maddison is set to undergo a late fitness test.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Thursday 1 September and is being shown on BT Sport 1.

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

