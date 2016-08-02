In the mag: Season Preview 2016/17! Vidic One-on-One! 81 things we want from the new season!

Is it really that time again? It feels like only yesterday that Wes Morgan and King Claudio were lifting the Premier League trophy and Jamie Vardy was havin’ a party. Leicester City, Premier League champions? You obviously read it in the FourFourTwo Season Preview 2015/16 first – our predictions were all spot on…

So… 12 months ago, all we asked for was a season better than the turgid campaign before it. Our prayer came true – and how! After an unforgettable 2015/16, we’ve been slightly more ambitious. From Pep vs Jose to young stars and mad mascots, behold: it’s the FourFourTwo 2016/17 wishlist, featuring interviews with Arsenal’s new hope Alex Iwobi, Manchester City hotshot Kelechi Iheanacho, Brighton’s returning hero Glenn Murray, Huddersfield’s Klopp 2.0 David Wagner, West Ham wideman Michail Antonio, Barcelona superstar Neymar, Liverpool hitman Firmino and… Partick Thistle mascot (yes, that mascot) Kingsley.

Another thing we could have added to our list of things we’d like to see in 2016/17 – the re-emergence of top-class centre-backs. Instead, we chose to catch up with a Premier League legend renowned for his no-nonsense defending and tough tackling – former Manchester United captain, Nemanja Vidic. He answers your questions about joining the army, whether he nearly signed for Liverpool and that chant.

Also in Upfront, we meet the teenage striker who’s the brightest young Brazilian around right now: Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa; Shaun Bartlett recalls his 2001 super strike against Leicester in Great Goals Retold; and we Ask A Silly Question to Paul ‘Incy Wincy’ Ince.

Encased in tradition, steeped in folklore and blanketed by secrecy so watertight that footballers take a vow of silence that’s still active decades later… half-time team talks. But how much difference do they really make? We asked the question…

Mud, sweat and beers the night before – the themes of Sunday League football are near universal. Photographer Chris Baker talks us through how he captured them for his new book, Sunday Football.

The popular perception of professional footballers as pampered prima donna is over-simplistic and wrong… except when it isn’t. We delve inside the secret lives of football’s ‘Yes Men’ – the player liaisons who must cater to their every whim.

Your club has been linked with a player (or seven) but you’ve never heard of the bloke. Well, there’s only one thing for it… fire up the Wiki. But who the heck is updating that goal tally? And more importantly, why?! We meet the men making the football pages of Wikipedia bang up to date.

Action Replay takes us back to the late ‘60s and the blossoming of footballers opening their own shops. From boutiques to sports stores, it all began with Bestie in a Deansgate backstreet...

In Performance, Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata reveals how to give big defenders the slip, we stalk your favourite players on Instagram so you can use their training tips, and Tea vs Coffee: what’s the best pre-match caffeine?

