In the mag: Solskjaer and Bielsa! Top 51 EFL Players! Frenkie de Jong! Joe Cole answers your questions!

We start with a note from our new editor, James Brown (@jamesjamesbrown)...

Welcome to the latest issue of FourFourTwo magazine, which is the 299th and my first as Editor in Chief. I’ve been a reader since it launched back in 1994 and want to make sure it remains the number one most-read football magazine.

The football media landscape has exploded across all mediums during the last quarter of a century, from radio and television to streaming and podcasts, and independent magazines and expanded newspaper coverage to Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. My aim is to ensure that every football fan involves themselves with FFT on one of our many platforms.

In the magazine we’ll be giving you much more of the things we’re great at and covering our lead stories in depth. This month’s main feature on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by Andy Mitten is 5,000 words long, while the second feature, on Marcelo Bielsa by Phil Hay, is 3,800 words. Given the standout seasons both men have enjoyed, I felt the stories deserved that space. Even if you don’t like Manchester United or Leeds, both managers have grabbed the attention of fans across the leagues.

Football writing at its best is engrossing and a true skill, and we’ll be publishing stories by an array of top writers within the existing team, a few new faces, and some people who helped to define FourFourTwo in its early days.

This month, we have an excellent piece with Kevin Keegan by Sam Pilger about his time at Newcastle, a revamped front section, and the results of our best Football League players poll. How come so few of you voted for Swansea winger Daniel James?! The poll has provoked plenty of debate among mates I’ve shown it to, with a train-driving Leeds fan simply saying: “This is madness, how can he be higher than him?”

One of my main aims is to get as many clubs covered as possible each month, so if you feel your team has been ignored, get on Twitter and let me know. Enjoy the issue.

Ole: How United learnt to fly Norwegian

The mood at Old Trafford has been transformed with the Molde man at the wheel – players, coaches and pals explain why the Baby-Faced Assassin was able to save the Red Devils’ ailing season.

A year with Marcelo Bielsa

After 15 long years away from the Premier League, Leeds are in contention for a return to the big time – FFT finds out how the high priest of the high press got Elland Road rocking again.

The Top 51 Football League Players

You voted. We counted. FFT presents 2018/19’s ranking of the finest footballers from the Championship to League Two, including future stars and a former teacher, all picked by fans.

When Bobby Moore played against England

No one is more synonymous with their national teams than Bobby Moore and Pele, but in the summer of 1976, the pair joined forces in helping to form TEAM AMERICA: WORLD XI.

Frankie de Jong

Barcelona can breathe easy now that Frenkie de Jong’s arriving from Amsterdam in July. The starlet talks to FFT about following Ajax legends to the Camp Nou – and humiliating Real Madrid...

Topsy-turvy Turkey

Turkish football’s reputation for being bonkers is well founded. This season, unheralded new boys Istanbul Basaksehir are surging towards a first league title, while 19-time champions Fenerbahce are battling relegation. And, of course, Robinho and Emmanuel Adebayor are at the heart of it all.

Between The Lines: Kevin Keegan

Newcastle led the Premier League by 12 points in January 1996, only to be pipped by Manchester United. The Toon may have lost the title but, as King Kev tells FFT, they won the public’s hearts.

You Ask The Questions: Joe Cole

The former West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder on being the most hyped teenager in the country, snubbing Spurs, and being stopped from swimming with sharks by Fabio Capello.

Upfront

In new feature My Football, Bob Mortimer gets his Middlesbrough chat on. Lukas Podolski talks life in Japan and his love of sumo wrestling, Roberto Baggio describes his Italia 90 stunner against Czechoslovakia, and Dominic Matteo reveals which of the Mr Men he’d be.

Action Replay

Loftus Road was the first ground to lay a plastic pitch in British professional football, seven years which brought accusations of extreme home bias, excessive bounce and nasty carpet burns. Plus, we learn Partick Thistle's bizarre history, and revisit Roy Keane's run-ins with Alf-Inge Haaland.

The Mixer

The latest A-grade football gear, including Zidane and Beckham’s vintage Predator boots, some retro towels, the official 2019 Women’s World Cup ball, and two snazzy strips straight out of Hackney.

The May 2019 issue of FourFourTwo is brought to you by Joe Cole, Nwankwo Kanu, Dominic Matteo, Lukas Podolski, Roberto Baggio, Padraig Amond, Jamal Lowe, Mason Mount, Danny Mayor, James Collins, Che Adams, Pablo Hernandez, Frankie de Jong, Kevin Keegan and Youri Djorkaeff.

