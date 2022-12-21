Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Thursday 22 November, 8pm GMT

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered.

Pep Guardiola's side have been dominant in this competition in recent years. City (opens in new tab) have won four of the last five editions of the tournament, but they were eliminated at this stage in 2021/22 and will be looking to avoid the same fate here.

City made a reasonably strong start to the season before the World Cup break. They eliminated Chelsea (opens in new tab) in the third round of the Carabao Cup and progressed to the knockout phase of the Champions League with a minimum of fuss.

Guardiola's side trail Arsenal (opens in new tab) by five points at the top of the Premier League table, but they will fancy their chances of overhauling Mikel Arteta's men in the weeks and months ahead. Unlike this exciting Arsenal team, City know what it takes to succeed in a title race.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup holders after their triumph last term. The Reds edged out Chelsea on penalties in the final and are now looking to reach the quarters of this season's competition.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Derby in the third round, but they only squeezed past the League One team on penalties. That was part of a disappointing start to the season for the Reds, who are sixth in the Premier League as things stand.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz, the latter of whom faces three months on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury.

Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker started for England and Brazil respective in the World Cup quarter-finals and may be given a few more days off, while Ibrahima Konate will not be involved so soon after the final.

City have no injury concerns heading into this fixture, and Guardiola may be tempted to name a strong side given the identity of his team's opponents.

However, he may not start all of John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, who were involved in Qatar up until the quarters. Argentina international Julian Alvarez will play no part.

Form

Manchester City: LWWWW

Liverpool: WWWWL

Stadium

Manchester City vs Liverpool will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Other games

Manchester City vs Liverpool is the only Carabao Cup fixture taking place on Thursday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Thursday 19 December and the match is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Carabao Cup action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, and FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Carabao Cup TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) are the Carabao Cup rights holders in the United Kingdom.

• USA: ESPN (opens in new tab) broadcasts the Carabao Cup in the United States. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $9.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $99.99 per year

• Canada: The way to watch Carabao Cup football in 2022/23 is DAZN (opens in new tab), where a monthly subscription costs $24.99.

• Australia and New Zealand: beIN Sports (opens in new tab) shows the Carabao Cup in both Australia and New Zealand. Sign up in Australia for $19.99 a month, and in New Zealand for $31.99 a month.