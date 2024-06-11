Euro 2024: Who is Memphis Depay's wife?

Who is Memphis Depay's wife? The forward has the potential to be one of the standout players at Euro 2024.

The Netherlands international could be a key player for Louis van Gaal's side, who are among the outsiders to lift the trophy in the first-ever winter tournament.

The Dutch are looking to win the competition for the second time, following Marco van Basten inspiring them in 1988. But who is Depay in a relationship with?

Who is Memphis Depay's wife?

The former Manchester United attacker's current relationship status is unknown – though he was last rumoured to be dating model Coral Gutierrez.

He announced his engagement to Lori Harvey in 2017, but the couple have since split up.

He then dated Chloe Bailey, a singer-songwriter and actress with over seven million Instagram followers, for a short time but is no longer with the American. Depay does not have any children.

