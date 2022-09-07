Napoli vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Napoli vs Liverpool live stream, Wednesday 7 September, 8pm

Liverpool will be looking to begin their Champions League campaign with a win when they face Napoli on Wednesday.

The Reds have had a patchy start to the Premier League season, with just two wins in their opening six matches. Their latest match was a goalless draw with Everton (opens in new tab) in the Merseyside derby. The Toffees relied on some Jordan Pickford heroics to keep their rivals at bay, but they also caused problems at the other end of the field and could easily have nicked a win on another day.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) have managed to keep in touch with Manchester City (opens in new tab) despite their mixed results, but Jurgen Klopp will want to see a fast improvement from his team. The Champions League draw has handed them a potentially difficult group, with each of Ajax (opens in new tab), Rangers (opens in new tab) and Napoli (opens in new tab) harbouring ambitions of qualifying for the knockout phase. The Reds are still the strong favourites to advance in first place, but they cannot take anything for granted in Group A.

Napoli have not lost any of their their three games against Liverpool at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and this week's visitors can expect a raucous atmosphere under the floodlights on Wednesday night.

It was a summer of significant change for Napoli, who bade farewell to club stalwarts Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Kalidou Kouliably, a trio which racked up way in advance of 1000 appearances combined.

Kim Min-jae, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Tanguy Ndombele were among the arrivals, and this new-look Napoli side has made a bright start to the Serie A season under Luciano Spalletti: a 2-1 victory over Lazio (opens in new tab) last time out leaves the unbeaten Partenopei in second place.

Liverpool will have to make do without Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsay and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will all be assessed in the run up to kick-off.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September and is being shown on BT Sport 2 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

