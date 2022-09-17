Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream, Saturday 17 September, 3pm BST

Looking for a Newcastle v Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) welcome Bournemouth (opens in new tab) to St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon as they chase their first Premier League win since the opening day of the season.

The Magpies have drawn four of their five games since that 2-0 success against Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) – and it was almost all five, with Eddie Howe's side succumbing to a 98th-minute winner away to Liverpool (opens in new tab) on Matchday 5.

Under ex-Bournemouth boss Howe, Newcastle have turned St. James' Park into a fortress, winning eight of their last 13 home matches and losing only one (1-0 to Liverpool in April); last month, they led Manchester City (opens in new tab) 3-1 before ultimately drawing 3-3.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, enter this encounter off the back of a dramatic victory at Forest – where they came from 2-0 to win 3-2 for their second triumph since promotion back to the top flight.

The Cherries – who are still under the caretaker charge of Gary O'Neill following Scott Parker's sacking – have conceded a league-high 18 goals so far this term (although half of those came in one match, the 9-0 demolition by Liverpool at Anfield).

Team news

Newcastle could welcome back Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes after both missed the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) through injury.

Howe remains without the services of Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey, however, while Callum Wilson is a doubt to face his former club due to a thigh issue.

As for Bournemouth, Junior Stanislas could return from a short spell on the sidelines, but Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell seem unlikely to feature.

David Brooks – who announced in May that he was cancer-free after battling Hodgkin lymphona – has had his comeback delayed by a hamstring problem.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 17 September. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (L) celebrates with teammates Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier (R) after scoring against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com