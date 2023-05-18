Newcastle vs Brighton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle vs Brighton live stream and match preview, Thursday May 18, 7.30pm BST

Newcastle vs Brighton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Newcastle vs Brighton live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle vs Brighton is on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

This is a crucial game for both sides. Third-place Newcastle are looking to stave of a late-season run of form from Liverpool, who have mounted a challenge for the Champions League spots that seemed unlikely even a month ago.

Brighton – one of this season's biggest surprise packages – still harbour European hopes themselves. Having dispatched Arsenal (and their waning title hopes) 3-0 at the Emirates at the weekend, they now lie seven points off Liverpool in fifth, but with two games in hand. Securing Europa League qualification may be unlikely, but so is everything else about Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle's Sean Longstaff is still out with a foot problem, while Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles are all out too, and Jacob Murphy is doubtful.

Brighton's list of absentees includes Adam Webster, Joel Veltman and Solly March, as well as Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder. Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez was not included in the weekend's squad, and remains out, according to De Zerbi.

Form

Newcastle: DLWWW

Brighton: WLWWL

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Newcastle vs Brighton.

Stadium

Newcastle vs Brighton will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle vs Brighton kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Thursday May 18 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Channel (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.