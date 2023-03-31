Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Saturday 1 April, 3pm BST

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK.

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) and Wolves (opens in new tab) will be seeking to boost their respective chances of Premier League survival when they meet at the City Ground on Saturday.

Forest head into the weekend with just a two-point buffer above the bottom three, as Steve Cooper grapples a nightmarish injury list.

Wolves might be up in 13th place but they are just three points clear of the drop zone ahead of this trip to Nottingham.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Forest will have to make do without Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Dean Henderson, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone, while Serge Aurier, Ryan Yates, Gustavo Scarpa, Taiwo Awoniyi and Andre Ayew are doubts.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho and the suspended Jonny Otto. Hwang Hee-chan and Hugo Bueno are hoping to be fit in time to feature.

Form

Forest have not won any of their last six matches in the top flight, leaving them looking nervously over their shoulder at the bottom three.

Wolves have lost three of their last four games, with Julen Lopetegui's side seemingly unable to leave the relegation battle behind.

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Wolves.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves will be played at the 30,445-capacity City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 April in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.