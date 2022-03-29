Poland v Sweden live stream: How to watch the World Cup play-offs from anywhere in the world

Poland v Sweden live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports

Poland and Sweden face off for a place at the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night in their play-off final.

The Poles were given a bye through the semi-finals after Russia were excluded from the competition following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden, meanwhile, edged past the Czech Republic with a 1-0 home win in extra-time last Thursday.

Poland warmed up for the make-or-break clash with a friendly away to Scotland, whose own play-off semi-final against Ukraine was postponed.

They required a last-gasp Krzysztof Piatek penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw at Hampden Park, and would’ve hoped for a more convincing display.

These two sides are familiar with one another after sharing a group at Euro 2020 last summer.

If their meeting at that tournament is anything to go by, this could be an entertaining match.

An Emil Forsberg brace put the Swedes 2-0 up only for Robert Lewandowski to hit back with two goals of his own.

But a 94th minute Viktor Claesson goal won it for Sweden and eliminated Poland in the process.

The hosts will be seeking revenge for that setback for the clash in Chorzow, as both nations aim to reach a second consecutive World Cup.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Red Button.

UK TV schedule

Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any international friendly action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

