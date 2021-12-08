Premier League fixtures: Which games with African players miss during AFCON?

After a three-year hiatus, the Africa Cup of Nations is back - but this time, it's been moved back to its traditional winter slot.

The 2019 edition of AFCON saw Algeria triumph in Egypt during the summer. Since Cameroon are hosting this time, though, a hotter climate during the summer months means that the tournament will take place from January 9 to February 6.

Premier League stars competing won't be able to take part in the first two rounds of the FA Cup - and they'll also miss two matchdays' worth of fixtures, should their nation progress that far in the competition.

So that's (deep breath) Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Mali, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Comoros, Gabon, Gambia, Egypt, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan, Malawi, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone that will all be there. And so could many of the following players...

Arsenal

Players

Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast)

Fixtures

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, 15 January

Arsenal vs Burnley, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Aston Villa

Players

Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso)

Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt)

Trezeguet (Egypt)

Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe)

Fixtures

Manchester United vs Aston Villa (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 15 January

Everton vs Aston Villa, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Brentford

Players

Tariq Fosu (Ghana)

Julian Jeanvier (Guinea)

Fixtures

Port Vale vs Brentford (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Liverpool vs Brentford 15 January

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Brighton & Hove Albion

Players

Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Fixtures

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion(FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, 15 January

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Burnley

Players

Maxwel Cornet

Fixtures

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Burnley vs Leicester City, 15 January

Arsenal vs Burnley, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Chelsea

Players

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal)

Fixtures

Chelsea vs Chesterfield (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 15 January

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Crystal Palace

Players

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Jeffrey Schlupp (Ghana)

Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

Fixtures

Millwall vs Crystal Palace (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace, 15 January

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Everton

Players

Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Ivory Coast)

Fixtures

Hull City vs Everton (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Norwich City vs Everton, 15 January

Everton vs Aston Villa, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Leeds United

Leeds United do not have any players at the tournament.

Leicester City

Players

Daniel Amartey (Ghana)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria)

Fixtures

Leicester City vs Watford (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Burnley vs Leicester City, 15 January

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Liverpool

Players

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Naby Keita (Guinea)

Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Fixtures

Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Liverpool vs Brentford, 15 January

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Manchester City

Players

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Fixtures

Swindon Town vs Manchester City (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Manchester City vs Chelsea, 15 January

Southampton vs Manchester City, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Manchester United

Players

Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia)

Fixtures

Manchester United vs Aston Villa (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, 15 January

Manchester United vs West Ham United, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have no players at the tournament.

Norwich City

Norwich City have no African players in their squad.

Southampton

Players

Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali)

Fixtures

Swansea City vs Southampton (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton, 15 January

Southampton vs Manchester City, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have no players at the tournament.

Watford

Players

William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria)

Isaac Success (Nigeria)

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Nigeria)

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal)

Fixtures

Leicester City vs Watford (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Newcastle United vs Watford, 15 January

Watford vs Norwich City, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

West Ham United

Players

Said Benrahma (Algeria)

Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)

Fixtures

West Ham United vs Leeds United (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

West Ham United vs Leeds United, 15 January

Manchester United vs West Ham United, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Players

Willy Boly (Ivory Coast)

Romain Saiss (Morocco)

Fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton, 15 January

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, 22 January

TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January

