Premier League preview: What will and won't happen this weekend

West Ham vs Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

The big talking point: West Ham's marginal improvement. Most were wincing on David Moyes's behalf when the game kicked off at the Etihad last weekend, with his side expected to receive a sharp humbling. Not so - City won and, yes, they also dominated for long periods, but West Ham's defending and concentration was generally excellent.

What will happen: Another area in which the Moyes effect has already been felt is on the London Stadium atmosphere. The 1-1 draw with Leicester was notable in breaking a sequence of two straight home defeats, but also for crowd enthusiasm. The ground is too awkwardly designed for it to ever be a 'fortress' or intimidating, but expect it to be loud and partisan against an opponent who West Ham actually have a good history against.

What won't happen: There'll be no Cheikhou Kouyate, who joins Jose Fonte, Winston Reid and Andy Carroll on the sidelines. Mark Noble and Javier Hernandez have a chance of being involved, though. Chelsea will head east with a clean bill of health.

Burnley vs Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Robbie Brady's injury: the Irish midfielder has had knee surgery and is out for the rest of the season. It's a tough blow for Burnley: Brady was one of six players to have started every Premier League game for Sean Dyche in 2017/18.

What will happen: An interesting test for Watford. After their collapse at Goodison Park at the beginning of November, it was tempting to assume that their good start was about to fizzle out - but apparently not: they've only lost to Manchester United since then, recording good wins against West Ham and Newcastle and picking up a handy point against Spurs. This, then, is a battle between the league's pre-eminent over-performers.

What won't happen: Matt Lowton won't recover in time. The full-back missed the game with Leicester last week and Phil Bardsley will again start in his place.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Palace are no longer bottom of the table. Rejoice! That may be partly due to surrounding ineptitude, but Roy Hodgson is still probably owed some light, respectful applause.

What will happen: Home win. Bournemouth recovered well from their awful start to the season, but their form has definitely cooled - they haven't won since beating Huddersfield. Palace, on the other hand, are much improved. Christian Benteke's return to the side has provided a target for Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend, and there is now a vague suggestions of a goalscoring threat. Defensively, too, they are vastly better: they've recorded back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games (West Brom and Brighton) and only lost once in the whole of November (Tottenham).

What won't happen: One cloud on Hodgson's horizon is Yohan Cabaye's fitness; the Frenchman is extremely doubtful to start.

Huddersfield vs Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Huddersfield are in trouble. Most of the teams beneath them are improving, and they continue to slide. Since August, David Wagner's team have won just twice - against Tony Pulis's West Brom and Manchester United - and while they've occasionally won respect along the way, points have been few and far between.

What will happen: Certainly, this game comes at the right time for Wagner. His players need self-belief desperately and Brighton are one of the weaker sides in the division. The suspicion, however, is that Chris Hughton is managing his side's limitations far better and that Brighton, in spite of what happened against Liverpool, are the more streetwise of the two teams. They might not have the goals to win here, but it would be a surprise if they didn't take a point back to the south coast.

What won't happen: Rajiv van La Parra is still suspended and won't play, but Kasey Palmer is back in contention. He played 45 minutes against Everton and is in line for his first start since August.

Swansea vs West Brom (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Supporters' Trust chairmen resigning, growing distance between the board and supporters, and some dreadful performances on the pitch: Swansea desperately need a win.

What will happen: In a search for goals, Paul Clement will start Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony up front together. There's the hint of a partnership there, too, so that's something to watch against a limited West Brom team now under the guidance of - groan - Alan Pardew.

What won't happen: Federico Fernandez has returned from compassionate leave following a death in his family but isn't ready to start, while - for the visitors - Nacer Chadli, Matt Phillips and Chris Brunt will all be unavailable through injury.

Tottenham vs Stoke (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Tottenham's form. It's not really a crisis - the reaction to it has been a bit melodramatic - but is certainly a sequence which needs to end. Christian Eriksen's fatigue is a problem, so too the continued absence of Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama, but this is an excellent chance to change the story.

What will happen: Erik Lamela could be due a start. The Argentine offers important attacking variation to Mauricio Pochettino and, if he's to be of increasing use over the Christmas period, needs more game time urgently. A good chance for that here, with Dele Alli and Son Heung-min both having started the Champions League trouncing of APOEL on Wednesday.

What won't happen: Davinson Sanchez begins his three-game suspension following his avoidable red card against Watford.

Newcastle vs Leicester (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The big talking point: Newcastle's poor form: five losses from the last six league games. The summer inertia is starting to bite.

What will happen: In spite of the negativity which greeted his appointment, Claude Puel has had a tremendous effect on Leicester: they've lost just once (to Manchester City) since he took charge. Furthermore, they're playing well and some of the key players from the title-winning season have also begun to stir. Jamie Vardy is scoring goals and Riyad Mahrez looks like the player he was 18 months ago. This should be another win over an opponent who have kept just two clean sheets since August – although Rafa Benitez is finally able to welcome back Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu from injury.

What won't happen: Joselu won't start and will have to make do with a place on the bench, with Dwight Gayle keeping his place up front.

Southampton vs Arsenal (Sunday, 12pm)

The big talking point: Two teams, both equally difficult to assess. Southampton aren't as good as the 4-1 win over Everton suggested that they might be, and Arsenal are neither as strong as their pre-Manchester United form implied, nor as weak as that loss portrayed them.

What will happen: An Arsenal reaction. Beneath that 3-1 loss to Manchester United lay a contradictory performance: Arsene Wenger's team were utterly hopeless without the ball and essentially threw two goals into their own net, but there was a pleasing intensity to their attacking play. All too often those moves ended in profligacy - or a David de Gea miracle - but that rhythm should carry over to this game. Watch out if it does, Southampton.

What won't happen: Sunday will come too soon for Cedric Soares, who remains out, and Jeremy Pied will continue at right-back in his absence. Arsenal's only injury concern is Shkodran Mustafi, who limped out of the Manchester United game with badly bruised pride.

Liverpool vs Everton (Sunday, 2.15pm)

The big talking point: The first Merseyside derby of the season. Liverpool enter off the back of an incendiary week - putting five past Brighton and scoring seven against Spartak Moscow - while Sam Allardyce will look to build on last weekend's solid win over Huddersfield.

What will happen: A Liverpool win. Everton will be instructed to be direct and to try to avoid the home counter-press, but surrendering the ball against a team who are this hot seems reckless. Alas, their new head coach knows no other way. Three-nil, maybe four.

What won't happen: Don't expect to see any Allardycian qualities immediately. Ordinarily, teams he inherits take a while to take shape, usually remaining in their existing state for a month or two. Anyone expecting his patented rigidity straight out the gate will be disappointed.

Manchester United vs Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

The big talking point: Ooof. The Manchester derby and, silly as it sounds, probably a last chance for Manchester City to be denied what already looks like a certain title.

What will happen: Possibly a demonstration of the differences between these two teams. Manchester City are excellent, Manchester United are merely good. What should worry Jose Mourinho is the ease with which Arsenal cut through his midfield last week and how much he had to rely on De Gea for the win. City are an altogether more powerful side who, if afforded the same kind of opportunities, will be far more ruthless.

What won't happen. Paul Pogba, of course, won't play. The Frenchman's value to United is two-fold: firstly, he's an outstanding midfielder who excels in many different areas, but - secondly - there's a confidence about him which seems to ripple throughout the team when he plays. Not having either is an enormous loss which United seem ill-equipped to overcome.

