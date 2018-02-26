Quiz! Can you name the 26 top-scoring substitutes currently active in the Premier League?

Goals per game has always seemed a crude and unfair way to judge an attacking player. After all, playing a full 90 minutes plus injury time is a little different to being chucked on with 15 minutes to go and your team in urgent need of a goal.

So let’s pay homage to these modern-day Ole Gunnar Solskjaers, who have perfected the art of finding the net after being brought on. The Baby-Faced Assassin isn’t here himself, however, as each of these is currently part of a Premier League squad.

We’ve also excluded Kevin Mirallas (Everton, on loan to Olympiakos), Divock Origi (Liverpool, on loan to Wolfsburg) and Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea, on loan to Borussia Dortmund). Each has notched six Premier League strikes off the bench, but are currently bagging the goals – plenty of them in Batshuayi’s case – abroad.

Now, six minutes are on the clock to name all 26 super-subs below. Let us know how close you come @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best efforts if you don’t give answers away. Please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com