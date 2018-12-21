Quiz! Can you name the 28 Premier League players who have reached 50 goals AND assists?

See, Manchester United fans, it hasn’t all been doom and gloom. Sure, the club is beset by structural problems in the post-Fergie era, while the 2018/19 season has started badly and got worse – but one United player has reached a significant milestone. Rejoice!

It takes real ability and staying power to reach the 50 mark for goals and assists in the Premier League. Pleasingly, United’s man has reached an even 50 for both, but obviously players tend to rely on one strength more than others.

Take one of the absentees here: Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman more than fulfils the scoring criteria, having netted an impressive 95 goals in 150 Premier League games. Yet he recorded a piddling 14 league assists, all of which we’re forced to assume were shots which accidentally landed at the feet of his team-mates.

The players who have excelled in both categories are a pleasing mix of skilful strikers, prolific midfielders and a few targetmen handy with a knock-down.

We’ve given you six minutes to name all 28, based on their Premier League goal and assist tallies, nationality and position. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and then please challenge some amigos too.

*Player is still active

