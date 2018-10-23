Quiz! Can you name the 34 German goalscorers in Premier League history?
By Joe Brewin
Mesut Ozil became the highest-scoring player from his country in England's top flight on Monday night – so who has he leapfrogged over the years?
When he’s hot, he’s hot. Mesut Ozil was at his magnificent best for Arsenal against Leicester on Monday night, scoring an equaliser on the stroke of half-time before playing major roles in his team’s match-winning goals after the break.
Ozil is immensely popular at the Emirates Stadium – few other players in world football can reach his levels on a good day – but it hasn’t often been plain-sailing for the 30-year-old Gunners technician.
He's in his sixth season at Arsenal following a £42.5m switch from Real Madrid in summer 2013, and now holds the mantle of Germany’s finest goal-getter in Premier League history. Surprisingly few players from his country have made a major impact on scoresheets since 1992/93 – only 15 of this motley crew made it to five goals – but we want you to name them anyway.
This one’s not easy: while many are household names, lots of the men below won’t be remembered for their goalscoring prowess – so we’ve also given you their positions to help you out a little. There’s 10 minutes on the clock for you to get this one done, and then we’d like you to tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – you could see your name on our daily Twitter leaderboard. After that, pass it around your pals to see how they get on.
(Please note: If you’re using an adblocker it might also block this quiz – boo! Please turn them off for our site, thanks.)
