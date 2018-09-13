Quiz! Can you name the 74 Premier League debutants so far in 2018/19?

We’re four games into the season, and while it’s too early to judge every newcomer to the league, we have at least had our first taste. Liverpool look to have signed a blinder of a midfielder and a goalkeeper with lots of faith in his own outfield skills.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have blooded two midfielders and two defenders. As you'd expect, a multitude of players come from the promoted clubs Cardiff, Fulham and Wolves. Five come via West Ham, whose recruitment policy is consistently prolific (if not consistently successful).

Only Manchester City (whose big summer signing, Riyad Mahrez, is no stranger to this league) and Burnley (perhaps worryingly quiet in the market) are yet to use a player new to the league.

Below is all 74 Premier League newcomers his season, their total games played (from the first four), club and position. It’s damn hard, but let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals too.

