Quiz! Can you name each Premier League club’s top three all-time Prem scorers?

A certain Manchester City player (hint: it isn’t Fabian Delph) is a hat-trick away from becoming the club’s all-time top scorer. Epic, historic stuff.

Yet as this footballer is a child of the modern era, we want to test you on each club’s finest Premier League goal-getters. Below are the top three scorers for each current Premier League side - which leads to some discrepancy in numbers.

Liverpool, for example, have been Premier League ever-presents and boast a trio of players who’ve scored over 100 Prem goals for the Reds. Newcomers Brighton and Huddersfield only actually have three scorers – but, hey, at least we know they’re all current.

One note: where players finished equal in third, the player with the better goals-to-games ratio is included. No place for joint bronze medals here.

Now - 12 mins are on the clock, a player’s goal tally and international side is below. Get quizzing, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo (we’ll retweet the best scores if you don’t give answers away) and challenge some pals too.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com