Quiz! Can you name every club Robert Lewandowski scored against in 2020?

You have six minutes to guess 43 clubs.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big 2020 Quiz?

2020 belonged to Robert Lewandowski. So long one of the elite strikers in European football, the Polish forward ascended to a whole new level with the turn of a new decade.

Bayern Munich, you may remember were not quite the unstoppable force for all of the 2019/20 season, either. It took a little while to warm up - Niko Kovac was sacked in the autumn and in came Hansi Flick. From there, Lewandowski didn't look back.

Lewa's 2020 was one filled with goals. A global pandemic didn't stop him - he may well have been expecting to spend his summer banging them in for Poland across the continent but it turned out he was on duty for his club, instead.

Looking back on Lewandowski's prolific 12 months, can you remember many of the teams he netted against? We've listed them all out - you have six minutes. Imagine how many goals he could score in that time...

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

FFT'S ALTERNATIVE AWARDS 2020 Who won the Masterclass, Disasterclass, Breakthrough, Comeback and Hero of the Year?

RANKED! Every Premier League club's coolest sponsor

LIST 2020 in football: The year in photos