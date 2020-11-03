Quiz! Can you name every club Ronaldo scored against?

15 minutes on the clock, 296 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's former clubs?

There are plenty of things that connect Inter Milan with Real Madrid - two sides who meet in the Champions League tonight.

Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane - the respective coaches at each club - were once teammates together in the 90s at Juventus. Achraf Hakimi has not long left Spain for Italy, while Jose Mourinho did the opposite in 2010. Both clubs have enjoyed excellent Champions League wins but their UEFA Cup victories - Real in 1985 and 1986, Inter in 1998 - are equally as iconic.

But really, there's only one man who stands as the titan at both clubs. The first Ronaldo to ever capture your heart. Il Fenomino, who dribbled like the ball was velcroed to his boots and could unleash a finish that would break a net.

According to Transfermarkt, R9 scored 296 clubs goals across seven clubs - can you name every single one on the list?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

CONOR POPE Is a European Super League really going to happen?

ARSENAL Why isn't Mesut Ozil playing for Arsenal? 5 possible reasons for his exclusion

FIFA 21 17 essential tips from FIFA experts, pro players and YouTube stars