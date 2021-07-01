Quiz! Can you name every England manager ever?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 names to guess - one appears twice, as he took charge as a caretaker on two separate occasions.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo.

Want to bet on Euro 2020? Sign up to Bet365 now and get up to £100 in Bet Credits

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every player in the final England Euro 2020 squad?

The England team used to be picked by a committee. Judging by some of the vitriol directed to a certain Mr Southgate in weeks gone by, maybe it wasn't such a bad idea.

The England manager carries the hope of a nation upon his sometimes waistcoat-covered shoulders. He's responsible not just for picking the team but motivating it. And it's an almost impossible job.

It's a role that comes with scrutiny like no other. And unless you win the World Cup you've basically failed. No pressure.

18 men, therefore, probably felt like they didn't succeed in this role. Can you remember who they all were?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?