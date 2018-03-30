Quiz! Can you name EVERY Premier League club’s most-used debutant for 2017/18?

Few things match the excitement of a signing rocking up at your club in the summer, allowing you to dream about the potential superstar-in-wait. Then four games into the season, you realise he’s a hapless plodder destined for a hasty exit. The humanity!

However, this lot have bucked that trend and actually proved to be successful debutants for their Premier League clubs. Well, at least when it comes to time on the pitch – how great they are might still be a matter for internal supporter debate.

These are the players, however, who never played a minute of football for their clubs before this season, only to rack up the Premier League games in 2017/18. Well, we say ‘rack up’ - it doesn’t quite apply to Bournemouth. Their mix of club stalwarts, plus a few returning heroes, mean only one player has made his club debut for the Cherries this season.

That’s a damn tricky answer to get – but you have six minutes to get him and the other debut stars, based on their Premier League appearances (with goal tally as a bonus clue). Let us know your score on Twitter @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

