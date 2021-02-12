Quiz! Can you name the Barcelona's sextuple-winning line-ups?

Eight minutes on the clock, 79 players to guess - obviously, some of them appear more than once.

Bayern Munich are the champions of the world after a 1-0 win over Tigres yesterday. The Club World Cup trophy caps off an extraordinary year for the Bavarian side, who have lifted six trophies in little more than eight months.

But just over a decade ago, it was Barcelona who laid the foundations for the sextuple. Pep Guardiola's tiki-taka side wrapped up La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League in 2008/09 - before taking the Supercopa de Espana and UEFA Super Cup the following summer.

Come December 2009, Pep's men had completed the set with a 2-1 win over South American champions, Estudiantes, in Abu Dhabi. It was a unique feat - well not anymore.

A lot of those players played in the same games - though few featured in every final for Barca. Today, we're looking for who exactly was part of that legendary squad.

