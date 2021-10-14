Quiz! Can you name the odd one out with these 10 questions?

10 questions to guess here - no time limit!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Italy line-ups from the Euro 2000 and Euro 2012 finals?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

You know how the odd one out works.

But sometimes with quizzes like these, you're bamboozled simply by the names of these players sitting next to each other when they surely shouldn't. Is there anything that connects Cesc Fabregas and Sami Khedira? Alan Shearer and Paul Pogba?

That's for you to work out. 10 questions on a variety of different things that have happened in football - or haven't, as the case may be.

Share with a mate and compare how you did...

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 players with the most Premier League assists ever?

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?