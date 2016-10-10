Quiz! Can you name these forgotten England stars?

It's not easy to keep up with the high turnover of England stars, what with a carousel of new managers bringing with them their own... er, interesting ideas.

Expecting Fabio Capello to tolerate Jimmy Bullard for more than 10 minutes, for example, was always going to be a stretch - not least after the Hull japester had called him "Postman Pat". To his face. And who remembers the colourful collection of characters called up for Sven-Goran Eriksson's first Three Lions squad? (There's a quiz for that, too: enjoy.)

So have a go at this, remembering 20 stars we've dragged from the cupboard and blown the cobwebs off just for you. Send us your scores on Twitter @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them. Good luck!

