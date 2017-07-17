Quiz! Can you name the top 21 scorers from the 2003/04 Premier League season?

The ‘0’ in Arsenal’s Premier League loss column was the most talked about stat of this league season. However, in scoring terms, a certain Gunners forward also made it to 30 league goals – a feat only managed seven times in 25 Premier League seasons.

Second-placed Chelsea actually finished with a trio of players in double figures for league goals - a sign of their growing strength. All the Blues needed was the arrival of a special new manager (OK, and still to spend even more dough) and the Prem landscape would have a heavyweight new contender.

But we’re focusing on 03/04 for now and giving you five minutes to tap in the surnames of the 21 players who netted 10+ goals, from the Arsenal man at the top to the not one but two Leicester lads. Bet that never happens again.

After you’ve had a crack, let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo – then challenge a few pals to see if they can match your mighty total.

