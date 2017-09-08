Quiz! Can you name the top 50 assisters currently playing in the Premier League?

If Manchester United’s Armenian schemer can register an assist against Stoke on Saturday, he’ll have six assists in the first four matches of the season. That will tie a record held jointly by Thierry Henry and... the player who tops today’s quiz.

You see, what we’re quizzing you on is the Premier League assist leaders who are currently playing in England’s top tier. So no place for all-time kingpin Ryan Giggs, who has 162 assists, which is almost as many times as he’s applied for the Manchester United’s manager’s job since he hung up his boots.

Mkhitaryan doesn’t quite crack the list quite yet (give him time, damnit). But enough about who’s not on it - we need you to tell us who is.

Ten minutes are on the clock; total assists, current club and playing positions are below. Get going, then tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo - before challenging some pals to see if they can best your score.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

