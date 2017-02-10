Quiz! Can you pick out the Premier League stat leaders in our latest test?
By Greg Lea
Who's scored the most goals, provided the most assists and made the most tackles in this season's top flight? These and more in our latest test
That's right, folks: it's time for another quiz on FourFourTwo.com.
This one will test your Premier League knowledge, as we want you to pick out the statistical chart-toppers in our varied quiz below.
Don't forget to tell us how you fared @FourFourTwo on Twitter – we'll retweet your scores providing you don't give away the answers to everyone else.
(Please note: Using an adblocker? You won't see this quiz. Turn 'em off for our site, please!)
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.