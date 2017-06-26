Quiz! How many of the 31 top scorers from the 1992/93 Premier League can you name?

Ah, the first ever Premier League, when strikers were burly, boots were bulky and Brazilians were players you saw once every four years in the World Cup.

Goals weren’t in short supply, however, thanks to 42 matches per team and fewer parked buses.

Only two players broke the 20-goal barrier in the first Prem season, but a total of 31 footballers made it to 10 or more. We’ve listed their goal tallies and the club(s) they played for that season – all we want from you is their surnames.

There’s seven minutes on the clock, but it’s a tough one, so after you’ve let us know your result @FourFourTwo, why not challenge some pals to feel better about your own score?

