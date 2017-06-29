Quiz! How many of the 64 England players to appear in a World Cup match since 1998 can you name?

We’re on the ball here at FourFourTwo, so we’re aware there’s no World Cup this summer. That means no chance for Gareth Southgate’s ferocious Three Lions to deal out the seven thrashings they inevitably would that'd leave England on top of the world.

We’ll have to wait for Russia 2018 to see that (right?), but this summer we’ll be content with quizzing you on the England footballers of World Cups past. Below is every England player to have featured in a World Cup game in the past 20 years (or since France 98).

We’ve given you their total appearances, era and position. You have 10 minutes to fill in as many surnames as you can, then please tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores if you don't give away answers. After that, challenge a few mates to see which of you has the most to shout about.

(Please note: Adblockers can stop you seeing quizzes on this site, so turn off if you’re having any issues. Thanks!)