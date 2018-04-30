Quiz! How many of the 65 players with 5+ Premier League goals in 2017/18 can you name?

The Golden Boot looks like it's heading to Merseyside this season, what with the current leader five goals clear and only a smattering of matches remaining.

That said, the man in second place does have kind-looking games in hand and ended last season with eight goals in his last three games – so perhaps this is one fight that isn't quite over just yet.

The two men at the top are dominating, certainly, but we're looking for more than that here – namely, 63 other players who've plundered at least five Premier League goals this season. Leaders Manchester City brag seven players alone in this list, though you may be surprised to learn that Manchester United are only one man behind on six.

We've put seven minutes on the clock for this one, after which you can tell us your scores @FourFourTwo. Then why not share it with some pals to prove you're the cleverest of them all?

(Please note: Adblockers might be stopping you from seeing the quiz below, so please turn them off while you're here. Thanks!)

