Quiz! How many of Manchester City’s 50 biggest ever transfers can you name?

In the summer of 2004, Manchester City made two signings: Danny Mills on a free transfer from Leeds and Dutch reserve keeper Ronald Waterreus for the same amount from PSV. That made for a grand summer spend of [checks calculator] £0.

Five years later and it was a different story as Sheikh Mansour injected Scrooge McDuck-levels of cash into the club and suddenly City were trying to sign all of the footballers for all of the money.

It’s certainly made them entertaining transfer story fodder, so you should have no problem naming most of their 50 biggest scalps. Erm, right?

As clues, we’ve listed the fees and selling club for each of their most expensive transfers. You have 10 mins to fill in the surnames, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo. Also, challenge some of your mates while you’re at it. Especially if you’re friends with Sheikh Mansour. He should get at least half of ‘em.

