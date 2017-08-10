Quiz! How many of the top 21 scorers from the 2016/17 Premier League season can you name?

We’ve spent this summer quizzing you on the past 25 Premier League seasons, asking you to name the men who netted the goals each year for the last quarter century. If in doubt, just putting ‘Shearer’ works for the early ones - but now, with the first fixtures of 2017/18 imminent, we’re finally up to date. Marvellous.

So all we’re asking now is for the 21 players who scored 10+ league goals last season. A Tottenham player tops the standings - just as one did in the first Premier League season - while two of his Spurs team-mates also feature.

Liverpool and Arsenal also had three players in double figures, while Chelsea had just two but still won the title. So it probably won’t matter much if at the start of this season, one of that pair is injured and the other is frozen out by his own manager. Right? Ah.

Anyway, five minutes are on the clock so get cracking

