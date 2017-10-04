Quiz! Name the 16 top European scorers in World Cup 2018 qualifying

No prizes for guessing who tops this list. In fact, this Portugal international’s 14 strikes has equalled Predrag Mijatovic’s record ahead of France '98 for the most goals in a European World Cup qualifying campaign. He’ll likely have two games to break the record outright.

But who else has joined Portugal’s shy, retiring wallflower in scoring throughout European qualifying? Below is every player to have five or more goals - and while it’s without a home nations entrant, there are a plenty of Premier League players in among the goals.

We’ve put five minutes on the clock and given you each player's club as a bonus clue on top of the country they’re doing the business for. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give any answers away – and challenge a few quiz rivals while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com