Ranked! Every Premier League club by squad value – how much is your team worth?

* Please note: While Transfermarkt's values are based on a multitude of logical factors, they are merely estimates and don't necessarily reflect the fee a player could reasonably command in the next transfer window. They are, however, all relative. So...

20. Cardiff (£84.83m)

The Bluebirds have endured a difficult start to the season, amassing just two points from a possible 24 to sit bottom after eight games. Climbing out of the bottom three will be a major ask for Neil Warnock's side, whose overall value of £84.83m is comfortably the lowest in the division.

Attacking trio Bobby Reid, Kenneth Zohore and Josh Murphy are their most valuable assets, but no Bluebird is deemed to be worth more than £10m. Given that the club spent a modest £29m in the summer transfer window following their surprise promotion last term, that isn't really a surprise.

19. Huddersfield (£104.49m)

David Wagner’s men upset the odds to survive in the Premier League last term, but their bid to avoid second-season syndrome hasn’t begun well with five defeats in their first eight games of 2018/19.

Huddersfield are working with one of the smallest budgets in the league, so staying up again this term would be a major accomplishment. Terence Kongolo (£13.5m) and Aaron Mooy (£9m) are valued reasonably highly, but a lack of top-level experience across the board is reflected in their lowly placing here.

18. Watford (£144.63m)

Watford had a rather low-key summer by their standards, adding just five new first-teamers to their squad and even making a profit thanks to the sale of Richarlison. Javi Gracia named the same starting XI for the first six games of this season (before Daryl Janmaat succumbed to injury), and the Hornets' continuity has been rewarded with four wins and a draw early on.

Such results are even more impressive when you consider that Gracia's group has one of the lowest market values in the league. Watford could expect to fetch around £13.5m for both Abdoulaye Doucoure (on the low side we think, but his lack of international experience counts against him on Transfermarkt) and Andre Gray, but many of their key performers - such as Craig Cathcart (£3.1m) and Ben Foster (£2.7m) - are worth relatively little.

17. Bournemouth (£147.83m)

Eddie Howe is still working miracles on the south coast. The Bournemouth boss continues to keep faith with a core of players who have been ever-present since promotion to the Premier League in 2015, yet these Cherries haven't yet gone stale.

Howe did dip into the transfer market this summer, acquiring Diego Rico, David Brooks and Jefferson Lerma for a combined £47m, but Bournemouth's squad value is still less than 16 of their top-flight rivals. Adam Smith, Simon Francis and Steve Cook remain defensive stalwarts at Dean Court, but the trio would command just £13m between them (it says here).

16. Newcastle (£156.5m)

Rafael Benitez was frustrated yet again by a lack of serious backing in the summer transfer market, as Mike Ashley continued his policy of parsimony despite Newcastle's 10th-place finish last time out. That represented a significant overachievement given the tools at Benitez's disposal, and his team will again have to punch above their weight if they're to end 2018/19 in the middle of the table.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and midfield talisman Jonjo Shelvey are considered to be worth £13.5m apiece, but Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie are the only other Newcastle players who break the £10m barrier.

15. Brighton (£159.3m)

Summer signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh has only just started his first Premier League game for Brighton, but the Iran international can console himself with the knowledge that he's the most valuable player in Albion's squad at £16.2m (aged 25, 42 Iran caps to his name and the Eredivisie's top goalscorer in 2017/18).

Davy Propper, Yves Bissouma and Jurgen Locadia all clock in at £13.5m, but some of the Seagulls' most important players - namely Glenn Murray (£2.7m) and Dale Stephens (£5.4m) - are worth far more to their current employers than they would be if sold to another club.

14. Burnley (£163.58m)

Burnley's success under Sean Dyche has been built on a collective spirit which helped the Clarets finish seventh in the Premier League last term. There are no standout stars at Turf Moor, and each player is seen as a key component in a squad which is worth more than the sum of its individual parts.

Burnley's squad is deemed to be valued at £163.58m, which places them above only six teams in this ranking. James Tarkowski, Jack Cork and Ben Gibson are all listed at £13.5m, but Chris Wood eclipses the trio at £16.2m.

13. Wolves (£172.35m)

Wolves have earned plenty of admirers in the first couple of months of the season, losing just one of their opening eight matches and catching the eye with their bold, proactive style of play. There's been much talk about the West Midlanders' Jorge Mendes-focused recruitment in recent times; and so given that, it's perhaps a little surprising that they only rank 13th here.

Ruben Neves, 21 years of age and tied down at Molineux until 2023, is their most valuable player at £22.5m, followed by summer addition Adama Traore and last season's arrival Diogo Jota (£16.2m). At the other end of the spectrum, Matt Doherty and Conor Coady are regular starters yet neither is considered worth more than £5m. Mightily unfair – but that will doubtlessly change soon.

12. Crystal Palace (£193.73m)

No team in the Premier League is as reliant on a single player as Crystal Palace are with Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is, by some distance, the Eagles' best player, which is reflected in his market value of £27m - over 25% more than second-placed Christian Benteke.

Max Meyer was snapped up on a free transfer in the summer but would cost around £16.2m if he was sold tomorrow, while Palace could expect to fetch around £13.5m for each of Mamadou Sakho and Andros Townsend apparently.

11. Fulham (£218.25m)

Only title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea spent more than Fulham in the summer, as the Cottagers splurged £105m in their attempts to avoid an immediate return to the Championship. One win from eight isn't the start chairman Shad Khan would have hoped for after such investment, but Slavisa Jokanovic remains confident that the west Londoners will climb up the table once their new-look squad has gelled.

Signing former Barcelona target Jean Michael Seri was a real coup, which is reflected by his £27m valuation. Ryan Sessegnon is top of Fulham's list, though, with the 18-year-old apparently worth around £31.5m.

10. Southampton (£237.24m)

Once considered one of the wiliest operators in the Premier League when it came to recruitment, Southampton's reputation has been somewhat damaged by recent signings such as Guido Carillo (£19m, nine appearances, no goals). There are still plenty of good players within the ranks at St Mary's, though, and the squad at Mark Hughes's disposal is worth more than 11 Premier League clubs.

Defenders Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard (both £18m) sit at the top of Saints' pile, while young Englishmen Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse (both £16.2m) aren't far behind.

9. West Ham (£256.95m)

Owners David Gold and David Sullivan may not be popular figures at the London Stadium, but they did at least back Manuel Pellegrini in the summer transfer market - only four teams spent more than West Ham's £99m outlay ahead of 2018/19.

It thus makes sense that the Hammers' squad is collectively worth more than most of their competitors outside the big six. Felipe Anderson is their most valuable asset at £31.5m, with Marko Arnautovic (£22.5m) and Issa Diop (£19.8m) in second and third place respectively.

8. Leicester (£287.55m)

Leicester finished ninth last season and currently occupy eighth place in the Premier League table, which is also where they find themselves in this ranking. Harry Maguire was a target for Manchester United in the summer and is now thought to be worth £40.5m, with his value having no doubt been boosted by some fine displays for England at the World Cup.

There's quite a drop to Wilfred Ndidi (£22.5m) in second place, a position which could soon be occupied by James Maddison (£19.8m) should the former Norwich man maintain the form he's shown in the early weeks of the campaign.

7. Everton (£359.55m)

Almost every pre-season prediction ahead of last season had Everton down in seventh, but the Toffees fell short after a turbulent campaign in which three different men occupied the Goodison Park dugout.

Marco Silva replaced Sam Allardyce in the hot seat in the summer, but the Portuguese has had a mixed start to his career on Merseyside. Richarlison, his former charge at Watford, has been a bright spot and, alongside Jordan Pickford, is the club's joint-most valuable player at £31.5m. They're favourites for seventh spot again this season with good enough reason.

6. Arsenal (£498.6m)

Arsenal have fallen behind the Premier League's elite in recent seasons, having now finished outside the top four for consecutive campaigns. Their decline is further reflected in squad value, which is behind the top five by some distance.

Strike duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£67.5m) and Alexandre Lacazette (£54m) are the Gunners' most prized assets, but Mesut Ozil's value has dropped to £40.5m after a difficult few months. Aaron Ramsey is currently considered to be worth £40.5m, but that could change amid reports that he won't be signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

5. Tottenham (£747.45m)

Tottenham might not be a match for Arsenal in terms of off-field revenue, but they dwarf their north London rivals when it comes to squad value. Mauricio Pochettino's excellent work in helping to develop the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen has paid dividends on the pitch - and it would do the same off it if Spurs ever opted to sell, with the three attackers currently worth a combined £297m.

None of Son Heung-min (£45m), Toby Alderweireld (£36m), Davinson Sanchez (£36m) and Eric Dier (£36m) would come cheap either, although Hugo Lloris (£27m), Mousa Dembele (£16.2m) and Jan Vertonghen (£28.8m) have each seen their value fall since turning 30.

4. Chelsea (£766.58m)

Keeping hold of Eden Hazard was a major boost to Chelsea's ambitions in 2018/19; even if they'd sold the Belgium international for his market value of £108m, the Blues would have struggled to replace their star man.

Regardless of their obvious dependency on Hazard, it would be wrong to call Maurizio Sarri's outfit a one-man team. N'Golo Kante (£72m) is one of the world's best midfielders and is valued as such, while Roman Abramovich could expect to receive around £45m if Willian was sold to another club.

3. Man United (£769.5m)

Manchester United's difficult start to the season has been well documented, and although Jose Mourinho's frustration about a lack of spending in the summer was at least partly understandable, their current position of 10th means the Red Devils are punching well below their weight.

Indeed, United are placed third when it comes to squad value, with Romelu Lukaku (£90m) and Paul Pogba (£81m) their leading assets. Despite his poor performances since moving to Old Trafford, Alexis Sanchez is still worth around £63m – the same figure as goalkeeper David de Gea. Hmm.

2. Liverpool (£788.4m)

Liverpool spent more in the summer transfer market than any other Premier League club, having broken the world-record transfer fee for a defender by paying £75m for Virgil van Dijk the previous January. The season is still young but the Reds' heavy investment looks to have paid off thus far, with Jurgen Klopp's side seemingly ready to mount a title challenge.

Unsurpisingly, Mohamed Salah is valued higher than the rest of his team-mates at £135m, but Roberto Firmino (£72m), Sadio Mané (£63m) and Naby Keita (£58.5m) would also command sizeable fees if they were to leave Anfield.

1. Man City (£952.2m)

In accumulating 100 points on their way to the title last season, Manchester City broke an English top-flight record and guranteed themselves a place in the history books. Critics who claimed their success was solely down to their substantial transfer outlay were guilty of spectacularly missing the point, but it's impossible to ignore the fact that City's squad is comfortably the most valuable in the division.

That, of course, is partly a reflection of the players' achievements at the Etihad Stadium, with Raheem Sterling (£81m), Kevin De Bruyne (£135m) and Leroy Sane (£81m) among those whose value has soared in the last couple of seasons.

