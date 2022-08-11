Ranked! The 25 BEST football kits of 2022

You already have your list of the best football kits of 2022, don't you? Everyone has an opinion, there's no point sitting on the fence.

Football shirts are a culture of their own, with heritage, history, myth and magic. There are shirts you were brought up on, the first shirts you owned, the shirts you loved, hated and everything in between. This is something that you invest can as much as the game itself.

And 2022 has been no different in terms of giving us good, bad and ugly in equal part. Here are the best football kits of this year…

25. Celtic away

Green pinstripes aren't a popular choice on black shirts but if there's one club that can pull it off, it's this one.

Celtic's change strip for the coming season is influenced by the 1990s but Adidas' contemporary effort is classy and cohesive. The touches of silver are lovely and not even a betting sponsor can put a downer on this one. Great work all round, Bhoys.

24. Hull City third

Cheating slightly because Hull City had the same top last season – but it's still here and we still like it.

The blackout kit has been given a new sponsor but other than that, why tamper with brilliance? There are subtle stripes in this one, while the Umbro logo and club crest are both blackened out. Alternately, create your own blackout shirt with any football shirt and a massive sharpie.

23. Tottenham third

Some of Tottenham's nicest shirts are sky blue. There was the strange Blackburn-esque anniversary top of course, which felt fresh, even if it wasn't unanimously popular – while Spurs had a sky blue effort recently that incorporated the vertical lines of the new stadium.

This one feels like one of the most significant for years, though. It's deliberately bright and bold, as the Lilywhites embark on Champions League football – and with Spurs fans hoping to make memories in this under Antonio Conte, it could well grow in popularity over the season.

22. AC Milan home

Puma get extra points on this one purely because it's so difficult to reinvent black and white stripes. God knows they've tried in the past.

The simplicity of this particular effort recalls the early 2000s though, while the Italian flag around the cuffs is a devastatingly nice touch. This is by far Puma's best work since they hooked up with Milan.

21. Lazio away

Mizuno are best known – perhaps only known – for the white and blue football boots that were all the rage in the early 2000s and worn principally by Rivaldo. So to see them release one of the loveliest football shirts in 2022 is a hugely welcome surprise.

The Japanese brand are the new kit suppliers for Lazio. While the home and third strips are great, it's the away that really steals the attention – a blue to yellow gradient that curves around the manufacturer logo? 20 years after last thinking about Mizuno, we're hooked once more.

20. Manchester City away

Sometimes you can't go wrong by playing the old hits. Puma have had some wacky ideas when it comes to making Manchester City young and hip, including dressing Pep Guardiola in get-up that would embarrass his kids and cheesing off the designer of the iconic Hacienda look, after a bid to reflect the heart of Manchester was deemed "appropriation" by those whose approval it sought. Oops.

For many, the quintessential City away strip is not "fizzy yellow" or whatever monstrosity is flavour of the month: it's black and red stripes. Puma rotating them slightly is a compromise we're willing to make for a shirt that takes us back. In fact, we quite like it. And the yellow detailing just tops it all off.

19. Brentford away

Is there a bad light blue shirt in the history of football? Let us know on a postcard. If there is, we can't remember it.

Brentford are alternating shirts over two years now to be kinder to both the environment and fans' pockets but it means that more effort is clearly going into each top, since there are fewer getting released. The new away shirt is a triumph: it incorporates an old castle badge from the Bees, pairs the light blue with a beautifully complementary navy and the base of the top has a gorgeous horizontal texture. Simply stunning.

18. Barcelona home

Controversial? Maybe.

Last year's Barcelona home shirt was proof that you definitely can go wrong with the Blaugrana stripes: this season's effort, meanwhile, is a return to form for Nike. Remixing the traditional blue and crimson with navy, getting a better sponsor and incorporating flashes of gold has all improved Barcelona far more than getting Robert Lewandowski ever could. The away shirt is gorgeous, too.

17. Stuttgart away

Updating a classic is a risky business – especially if you didn't actually make the original in the first place. Jako's rework of the iconic 1997 Stuttgart away top, however, is such a hit that it actually rivals the original.

The new one doesn't do anything different, aside from incorporating imprints of the badge into the base of the design and that's exactly why it looks so good. This is such a plain design, lovingly re-rendered with no frills and no fuss. It's the sign of timelessness that they didn't need to do anything flashy with it.

16. Bournemouth away

What's the point in having a beach down the road if you can't evoke the spirit of the summer in your football shirts?

So Bournemouth does actually have palm trees – specifically a row of them in Lansdowne just opposite Inferno (FFT recommends the BBQ wings) – but even though this shirt is non-specifically summery and only vaguely Bournemouth-esque, it's still very, very pretty. It's bright without being too garish, loud without looking ridiculous and the fact that you can buy it unsponsored without the Dafabet logo is even better.

15. Lille third

It ticks all the boxes, doesn't it? Great big ticks next to "minimalism", "unobnoxious sponsor" and "simple round collar". A tick next to "cool pattern" with Lille's dog insignia repeating all over the shirt. And anything with gold on looks great.

All three of Lille's shirts this season are stunning but the third effort is the pick of the bunch by a margin. Allez Les Dogues.

14. Blackburn away

Blackburn Rovers have had some of the nicest football shirts of all time and that's no exaggeration. No one does blue and white halves quite like them – except Grasshopper, maybe – and some of their red, navy and yellow change strips belong in a Premier League museum.

2022's edition is a Macron special: a beautiful shade of indigo, with the badge incorporated all over the fabric. Chuck in a quirky sponsor, a smart collar and a smouldering Chilean in the promo pics and we're completely sold. Even if Ben Brereton Diaz isn't yet despite being in the last year of his contract (yikes).

13. Real Madrid home

For potentially the biggest club ever, how many Real Madrid shirts have gone down as stone cold classics? So few, really. One of the Galactico kits, maybe, while most of the shirts Cristiano Ronaldo wore in Real's renaissance over the last decade of so are virtually interchangeable. They're all white. That's about all we remember.

Perhaps that's what makes the 2022/23 home shirt quite so nice – it feels like a long time since Real Madrid have looked this good. The collar is fittingly majestic, the badge patterned over the shirt and the regal touches of lilac are lovely. A shirt fit for the kings of Europe.

12. Fulham home

Talking of stunning white kits…

There was a worry that Fulham would actually start the season in last term's threads, with the Cottagers slow to tie up a deal for a new shirt sponsor and Adidas hanging back from releasing the Premier League jerseys. It's safe to say they were both worth the wait.

While the west London whites have had some questionable shirts over the years – the one-armed Puma top from the noughties still lingers for some – this season's effort is nothing short of masterful. Wavy lines are interwoven into the collar and cuffs, with just the right balance of black and red across the pristine white base. The away top is the closest of seconds, too.

11. Venezia third

Some may take the mickey out of Venezia FC for being more of a fashion house than a football club. Let's face it: an immediate relegation back down to Serie B makes the jokes a little too easy.

But once again, the Italian outfit are the best-dressed club of their league. All three Kappa shirts, with a redesigned "V" crest, are excellent once again – but the shimmering gold third jersey with a thick black collar is the pick of the bunch.

10. Nottingham Forest third

Still sponsorless – and that's the way we like it.

Macron have never manufactured Premier League kits, yet every one of Nottingham Forest's efforts this season is marvellous. The third is a navy blue, with flecks of peach and sky blue, creating something that looks ultramodern while reflecting the style of when the Tricky Trees were last in the top flight.

9. Real Betis away

Honestly, you send Hector Bellerin to a club on loan for a year… and suddenly they become the most stylish team in all of Spain.

Real Betis' home shirt is nice but the away top is a cut above. Hoops are always a winner and with two subtly different shades of blue, Hummel have delivered something understated that will never go out of fashion. And no, that fella on the left in the picture is probably not Diego Maradona via a time machine.

8. Roma home

Roma are getting Adidas next season, according to reports. Which will be great, of course, but let's not forget how brilliance New Balance have been in the short time they've been manufacturing Roma kits.

This season's home kit is an absolute beauty, with intricate lines scored into the material and bright trim to counteract that deep, lush red. The Europa Conference champions have had some amazing kits over the years – and this is right up there with the best of them.

7. Arsenal away

You know what to expect from Adidas and Arsenal these days. But while Adi have mainly remodelled old icons for the Gunners, this one is something brand new and it's most welcome.

The pattern is not reminiscent of Highbury but the Emirates this time. The colour is not a classic blue with vintage yellow but a starker black with gold detailing: the canon insignia from last season's away effort survives, while a contemporary round collar is used, too. There's nothing not to love for Gooners – they'll be making remakes of this in 20 years' time.

6. Bristol City away

Hummel have smashed it again. Bristol City's away kit is classy, cool and though it's not an original idea in the slightest, they've absolutely nailed a staple of football shirts that really isn't seen often enough.

In fact, all three of City's tops this season could have made this list. The third is inspired by robin feathers, while the home is an Arsenal-esque effort with a same-colour Hummel logo that blends in with the shirt. The away, for our money, is one of the smartest shirts in the Football League though – perfect for the squad to wear when Nigel Pearson's grabbing them by the scruff of the neck.

5. Southampton away

If this was a shirt from a bigger club, there would be no escaping it this summer. Take Ajax's Bob Marley top last year, for example: there were more of them at Glastonbury this year than tents. If a cultured European fave like Borussia Dortmund or AC Milan rocked up to the Champions League donning a top that looked ripped straight from The Great Wave off Kanagawa, we'd never hear the end of it.

Instead, this shirt belongs to Southampton, who Hummel – them again – haven't released a single duffer for yet. This one is said to be inspired by the south coast surroundings and the way that the blues and yellow work together is absolutely inspired. As complete neutrals, we hope that the Saints get Champions League football just so this top is remembered as the masterpiece it truly is.

4. Burnley home

Burnley's 180º turn over the summer has been simply astonishing. The long-ball era of Sean Dyche is well and truly dead, with Vincent Kompany splitting his centre-backs and dropping midfielders into the build-up play. The betting sponsor is no more. The tired claret and blue of yesteryear has been reimagined.

Not only is this the greatest sponsorship we've seen all year but the kit it accompanies is also, fittingly, beautiful. The strange patterns of the admittedly terrible Burnley badge are blown up and splattered all over in half-tone patterns as a 90s tribute, while the collar and cuffs are thick, too.

Bravo, Umbro. It's magnificent.

3. Ajax away

It's now a given that Ajax will steal the show when it comes to European football kits. Whether that's with an icy blue marvel, a simple black/white/gold top that they wear all the way to a European semi or a black shirt with green, red and yellow Adidas stripes, they're a highlight of the calendar.

We assume that they have this elite heritage because they once dared to display a sponsor vertically. Still, Ajax's away shirt this season evokes memories of the '95 Champions League winners with its deep blue and red touches, going for lush simplicity over something louder and prouder.

The collar ties the whole thing together perfectly. The Amsterdammers have had some classics in recent seasons and this one is right up with the best of them.

2. Crystal Palace away