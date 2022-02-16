Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 16 February, 8pm GMT

Bayern Munich will be looking to establish a first-leg lead when they face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are among the favourites to win this season’s competition. They breezed through the group stage with a minimum of fuss, accumulating maximum points in six games against Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv and Benfica. Bayern scored 22 goals and conceded only three, and no one wanted to be paired with them in the round of 16.

Yet Bayern are not unbeatable, and Salzburg will take heart from the fact Bochum emerged as 4-2 winners when they meet the perennial German champions at the weekend.

Bayern have also slipped up against Borussia Monchengladbach, Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this term, but the two-legged nature of this Champions League tie provides them with some degree of insurance. Indeed, it would be a major surprise if Bayern did not make it through to the quarter-finals.

This is the first time Red Bull Salzburg have qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League. They did so by finishing as runners-up in Group G, where they picked up 10 points from a possible 18 against Lille, Wolfsburg and Sevilla. A 1-0 victory over the Spanish side on matchday six proved decisive.

Matthias Jaissle’s side are going strong in the Austrian Bundesliga. Salzburg are 14 points clear of second-placed Wolfsberger and have already qualified for the Championship round, which will see the 12-team league split in two for the final part of the campaign.

Bayern will be unable to call upon the services of Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka, while Jamal Musiala is a doubt.

Salzburg will have to make do without lbert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko and Bernardo, while Zlatko Junuzovic is poised to undergo a late fitness test.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

