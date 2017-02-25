Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Watford 1-1 West Ham

Probably just about fair. Watford began well at Vicarage Road and took the lead from the penalty spot (Troy Deeney) after Mauro Zarate was tripped. West Ham, however, would regain their balance admirably and worked their way back into the game - particularly impressive given the absence of Andy Carroll or any other recognised forward.

Andre Ayew eventually equalised after a Michail Antonio shot had rebounded off both posts, although the visitors could well have been level earlier. M'Baye Niang's clumsy challenge on Cheik Kouyate looked very questionable and should probably have earned West Ham a penalty of their own.

Fractious, ill-tempered and full of curious refereeing decisions; a proper ding-dong in north London.

Goals: Deeney, pen '3 - Ayew '73

Chelsea 3-1 Swansea

Opta Fact Only Ryan Giggs (162) has now provided more Premier League assists than Cesc Fabregas (102 - level with Frank Lampard).

When Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring, after a fine move involving Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, and Pedro, all felt familiar at Stamford Bridge. But this is a changed Swansea and while it was against the run of play, Fernando Llorente's equaliser (from Gylfi Sigurdsson's ninth assist of the season) was in keeping with their stubborn recent form.

Chelsea were profligate, Fabregas especially, and were not quite as precise as they've been in recent weeks. Nevertheless, their weight of possession and volume of shots eventually told, with Pedro's curling shot somehow eluding Lukasz Fabianski, before Costa's 16th league goal of the season secured the points.

Goals: Fabregas '19, Pedro '72, Costa '84 - Llorente '45

Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough

Opta Fact Patrick van Aanholt is the 1st player to score for 2 clubs in the Premier League this season (Sunderland & C.Palace).

Not a game that anybody will choose to remember, but still one which brought sweet relief for Sam Allardyce. In his programme notes he may have professed that he would be happy with a point, but Allardyce will have known this was a must-win; prior to kick-off, Palace were dangerously close to becoming walled-in at the foot of the table.

So a 1-0 win over a near rival is a precious result. Patrick van Aanholt's first-half goal was enough for the win and may yet prove to be the momentum-changer that Palace have spent all winter searching for.

Goals: Van Aanholt '33

Everton 2-0 Sunderland

Opta Fact Sunderland are yet to name an unchanged starting XI in any of their 26 Premier League matches so far in 2016-17

Another day of chop and change for David Moyes, but another game without reward. Idrissa Gueye's fine goal, carving the ball across Jordan Pickford and into the corner after Seamus Coleman's cut-back, gave Everton a lead that they would never surrender.

Romelu Lukaku made it two late in the second half (equalling Duncan Ferguson's Premier League club goalscoring record), but only after Jermain Defoe had crashed a shot off the bottom of the bar. Not as routine as it might have been for Everton, but ultimately good enough. They remain unbeaten in the league since the last Merseyside derby. Moyes still hasn't beaten his old club since leaving them in 2013.

Goals: Gueye '40, Lukaku '80

Hull 1-1 Burnley

A fairly good response from Burnley to last week's Lincoln calamity, especially as they fell behind in this game to Tom Huddlestone's penalty.

But this is the kind of game Hull have to win if they're to stay in the division. At home against a bruised opponent that would have been short on confidence, Marco Silva's players conspired to lose their hard-earned lead inside five minutes (Michael Keane, who had conceded the penalty, scoring after being afforded too much space from a corner).

Silva's effect on Hull is undeniable and he has made many a Proper Football Pundit eat his words, but there's not enough of tangible value to show for his efforts.

Goals: Huddlestone, pen '72 - Keane '76

West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth

Opta Fact Craig Dawson's goal was the first scored for WBA in the Premier League by an English player since April 25th 2016 (also Dawson)

An unlikely candidate for game of the day, albeit one full of anticipated difficulties for Bournemouth. Eddie Howe's team were given a flying start, one up after Ryan Fraser had been dragged down in the box and Josh King converted the resulting penalty.

But there's a reason why Bournemouth have kept just two clean sheets since October and defensive weakness provided their undoing again: Craig Dawson equalised just minutes later before Gareth McAuley gave West Brom the lead midway through the first half.

Tony Pulis has built a good side and his players showed that again here, but it was another instance of Bournemouth surrendering a winning position and adding to their substantial total of lost points this season.

Goals: Dawson '10, McAuley '21 - King '4,

