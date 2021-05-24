Switzerland Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Switzerland Euro 2020 group will begin on June 11, with the Swiss in action a day later.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was initially set for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic compelled UEFA to rearrange the tournament for 2021.

The continent-wide competition will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, and begins with a game between Italy and Turkey on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group A

Italy

Turkey

Switzerland

Wales

Switzerland will be looking to qualify for the knockout phase of the European Championship for only the second time in their history this summer.

After failing to qualify for Euro 2012, the Swiss benefited from the expansion of the tournament to 24 teams five years ago. A second-place finish in their group sent them through to the last 16, where Poland edged them out on penalties.

Switzerland will expect to progress to the first knockout round once more, and some have tipped them as potential dark horses to go deep in the competition.

First, though, they must negotiate one of the more open groups of Euro 2020, with all four teams harbouring realistic ambitions of progression. At least one of them will be disappointed.

Switzerland will begin their campaign against Wales on June 12, with that match set to take place in Baku.

Four days later Vladimir Petkovic’s side face the daunting task of a duel with Italy in Rome, before returning to Baku to lock horns with Turkey on June 20.

It is a travel-heady schedule, and perhaps the most difficult itinerary of any of the 24 teams taking part in this summer’s rearranged competition.

Switzerland topped their qualifying group after amassing 17 points from a possible 24, one more than Denmark and four more than the Republic of Ireland.

Petkovic, who has been in charge since 2014 and is one of the tournament’s longest-serving managers, will hope to make Swiss history by becoming the first coach to guide the country into the quarter-finals of the Euros.