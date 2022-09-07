Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham Hotspur vs Marseille live stream, Wednesday 7 September, 8pm

Tottenham will mark their return to the Champions League with a home game against Marseille on Wednesday.

A late rally from Spurs (opens in new tab) in the second half of last season saw them wrap up a top-four finish in the Premier League at the expense of Arsenal (opens in new tab), their arch-rivals. The 2019 Champions League runners-up have thus retaken their seat at Europe's top table after participation in the Europa League and the Europa Conference League in the last two seasons.

Having been handed a favourable draw in the group phase (Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting CP round out Group D) Spurs will fancy their chances of going deep in the competition just as they did in Mauricio Pochettino's final full season at the helm in north London.

One question mark surrounds Antonio Conte's record in continental competition, which is mediocre at best. The Italian is a world-class manager who has won titles with Juventus (opens in new tab), Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Inter (opens in new tab). His work with Spurs last season did not produce a trophy but was hugely impressive nonetheless.

However, Conte's teams have consistently underwhelmed in Europe. An intense operator, he has tended to fare better when his team only has one game per week to focus on. It will be interesting to see how Tottenham balance domestic and European commitments over the next eight weeks, when all six Champions League group games will be squeezed in to make room for the World Cup in Qatar.

Marseille have made an excellent start to the season under Igor Tudor, who took charge in the summer. They have amassed 16 points from a possible 18 in Ligue 1, conceding just three goals along the way - fewer even than PSG, who have let in four.

Tottenham will have to make do without Lucas Moura for the visit of the French side, while Bryan Gil is a fitness doubt. Conte has no fresh injury concerns after the weekend.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September and is being shown on BT Sport 3 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

