Transfer news LIVE: Clyne, Ramsey, Maja and more

January is here! Which can mean only one thing: wild rumours and unrealistic expectations soon followed by a predictable lack of actual transfers.

But it sure is fun while it lasts, isn't it? Chelsea have already leapt into action by wrapping up a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic, who will remain at Signal Iduna Park on loan until the end of the season before joining the Blues permanently next summer.

Here, we bring you as many deals, rumours and reaction as we can squeeze in from a madcap month of activity around the globe...

