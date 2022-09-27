Ukraine vs Scotland live stream and match preview, Tuesday September 27, 7.45pm

Looking for a Ukraine vs Scotland live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Scotland are on the brink of promotion to League A but can’t afford a late slip-up in Krakow, where they face Group B1 rivals Ukraine on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke’s side have enjoyed an impressive international break, beating Ukraine 3-0 at Hampden Park last week before earning a 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Ukraine recovered from their disappointing night in Glasgow to hammer Armenia 5-0 and keep their promotion hopes alive.

Going into the deciding match, Scotland are two points ahead of Ukraine.

The permutations are therefore nice and simple; if the Scots avoid defeat they will finish top, while Ukraine need a victory to win the group.

A guaranteed Euro 2024 play-off place is at stake, as well as a place in the top tier of the Nations League.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides in three months after Ukraine’s World Cup play-off semi-final win in Glasgow in June and the aforementioned Nations League clash last Wednesday.

Scotland will be without Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna, who picked up injuries, while Scott McTominay is suspended.

Captain Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper and Nathan Patterson are also out.

For Ukraine, Serhii Sydorchuk is suspended.

Form

Ukraine: WLDWW

Scotland: WWWLW

Referee

Greece's Tasos Sidiropoulos will be the referee for Ukraine vs Scotland.

Stadium

Ukraine vs Scotland will be played at Cracovia Stadium.

Other games

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia is on at the same time on Tuesday. This is the final round of fixtures in Group B1.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday September 27 and it is being shown on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

