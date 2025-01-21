Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Champions League clash

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen as both sides push for qualification for the knockout phase of the 2024/2025 Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Atlético against Leverkusen, with a free live stream among the TV options, plus the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2024

• Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

• Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Venue: Metropolitano, Madrid

• Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen for FREE

You catch watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media Ireland providing a free live stream for the Champions League clash.

Virgin Media, which is free-to-air in Ireland, usually has a couple of games each round of the Champions League, and this fixture will follow directly on from Aston Villa vs Monaco on Tuesday January 21.

For TV viewers, the game will air on Virgin Media Two, which is available for free through Ireland's national Digital Terrestrial Television service, Saorview.

For those looking to watch online, the Atlético - Leverkusen free stream is on Virgin Media Play, the company's streaming platform. This is accessible via the Virgin Media Play app or it's available without registration via internet browser.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen? That doesn't mean you can't watch the game. Your broadcaster may have geo-restrictions in place but there is a handy solution in the form of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it the full name - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it's also great for your internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen on TNT Sports and Discovery+. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2 on TV, with a live stream on Discovery+, the streaming home of TNT Sports coverage online.

To get TNT Sports online you'll need the Discovery+ Premium plan, which costs £30.99 a month. You can also add TNT Sports to your TV package, whether it's with Sky, Virgin, or EE – prices vary by provider.

Watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen in the US

Paramount+ will have a Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream. The streaming home of CBS has the rights to show every Champions League game online in the US.

You can watch with the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Where else can I watch Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.

Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen: Preview

Bayer Leverkusen head to Madrid lying fourth place in the table of 36 teams that make up the new-look league phase of the 2024/2025 Champions League. Victory would all-but seal automatic qualification to the knockout phase as one of the top eight teams.

After an incredible first full season under manager Xabi Alonso in 2023/2024, Leverkusen are establishing themselves as one of the world's best teams. They may be trailing Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this time around but they have only lost twice all season in all competitions. One of those defeats came in the league and the other in the Champions League - a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool - but since then they have racked up 12 straight victories and head to Madrid full of confidence.

Atlético, meanwhile, are in 11th place in the Champions League but only one point behind Leverkusen. Victory would give them a great shot at automatic qualification. We might have been talking about an even richer vein of form here, but defeat at Leganes in La Liga at the weekend was a drab end to a run of 15 straight victories in all competitions.