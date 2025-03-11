Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Bayer Leverkusen have work to do in the second leg

Watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday 11 March for a clash of German rivals in the last-16 knockout round of this season's Champions League.

Vincent Kompany's side emerged as the victors 3-0 in the first leg, with Harry Kane scoring twice. Jamal Musiala also scored for the Bavarians. Nordi Mukiele was sent off after 62 minutes, effectively ending the tie as a contest.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Date: Tuesday 11 March 2025

• Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen

• Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich free stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich for free

You can watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media showing the game on Tuesday.

You can watch the Leverkusen vs Bayern on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virgin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich from anywhere

Where to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich on March 11 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 3, with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT.

To watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich elsewhere in the world

Watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 11.

Can I watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday March 11.

Can I watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in New Zealand?

You can watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday, March 11.

Can I watch Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

