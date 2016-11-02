Your chance to be in Football Manager

Fancy being immortalised in the next instalment of Football Manager – without undergoing the arduous faff of becoming a top coach or player? Your dream could come true thanks to a charity auction this week.

The Ultimate Charity Auction, which aims to raise £1m for various good causes, has already been backed by Sir Alex Ferguson - who has donated an “Audience With” ahead of a Manchester United home match. Now, an armchair coach could be catapulted into following Fergie’s footsteps via the prize donated by FM publishers Sports Interactive and the League Managers Association.

The new Football Manager is out on Nov 4th and the lucky winner will be in the next two instalments, as both a player and a manager.

Among the other prizes on offer are:

A VIP experience watching FC Barcelona (in training and at a match);

Seats at next year's PFA Player of the Year Awards;

Lunch with Leicester City ;

A trip round Tottenham's White Hart Lane with Ledley King;

Jose Mourinho's training top;

Frank Lampard's boots;

Shirts signed by Geoff Hurst ( England ), Ronaldo ( Brazil ), Tony Adams ( Arsenal ), David Silva ( Man City ) and the 2015/16 Chelsea squad;

A day at Finch Farm with Everton;

; Matchday hospitality packages at Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Southampton , West Brom and West Ham , plus various Football League teams;

An afternoon in the Soccer Saturday studio with Jeff Stelling and the boys.

It’s all in aid of the Ultimate Charity Auction, which this year is supporting LMA charity, Sarcoma UK, My WiSH Charity which supports West Suffolk Hospital and the GeeWizz charitable foundation.

The auction can be viewed at https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/timed/ultimate-charity-auction/catalogue-id-srsir10002 – but hurry: it ends on Sunday at 6.45pm GMT.