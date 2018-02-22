11 great players - and the teams they struggled to score against

There are some clubs that, for one reason or another, certain strikers love to play against. Didier Drogba scored 13 goals in 15 games against Arsenal, for instance, and Romelu Lukaku has found the back of the net 11 times in his 13 meetings with West Ham.

On the flipside, though, there are numerous examples of forwards struggling to notch against a particular opponent; in this slideshow, we pick out 11 such examples.