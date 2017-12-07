The 50 best football books ever

There are tens of thousands of football books. Many of them are rubbish, hackwork "auto"biographies of empty-headed players with neither the gall nor the wit to say anything of interest, or hastily slapped-together money-spinners spat out for the Christmas market.

On the other hand, there are dozens of brilliant football books which will entertain and educate you. And we at FourFourTwo love a good book, so we’ve compiled the best for you here. Whether it’s for a Christmas list, a holiday read or your own ongoing edification, please find the finest 50 football books money can buy…